$110,000 worth of items stolen from Lakeshore business

Essex County OPP say $110,000 worth of items, including 12 dirt bikes, were reported stolen after a break-in in Lakeshore.

Members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment were called to an address on Richardson Sideroad for the report of a break and enter on Nov. 23, at 2:50 a.m.

It was determined that four unknown individuals entered the business and proceeded to steal 12 dirt bikes, a kids sized ATV, four electric bikes, 20 off-road tires and various apparel, valued at over $110,000.

The suspects were operating two pickup trucks, each pulling enclosed trailers. Both vehicles were believed to be heading towards the City of Windsor.

The two vehicles are described as:

A dark Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a white double-axel enclosed trailer with the letters "LK" on the rear door

A white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a sunroof, towing a single-axle enclosed trailer.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Essex County OPP Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491 or 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.