Areas throughout southern Saskatchewan could experience wind gusts up to 110 kilometers per hour on Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

A wind warning has been put into effect, blanketing the southern portion of the province, affecting both Regina and Saskatoon.

ECCC said a strong low pressure system will track across Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Severe winds are expected in the southwest around noon and will push eastward throughout the day.

The system is forecast to bring scattered rain showers throughout the day and flurries into the night.

The high winds, along with the snow, could result in periods of sudden, near zero visibility on Saskatchewan roads. ECCC said additional weather warnings may be required.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Drivers may lose control of their vehicles; tall vehicles are at risk of being overturned,” ECCC said in a weather alert.

The strong winds are expected to subside by Thursday morning, but ECCC said it is expected to remain “blustery” throughout the day.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Store or anchor objects so they are not tossed by the wind causing injury or damage,” ECCC said.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect throughout north-central Saskatchewan, affecting areas around Prince Albert, La Ronge, the Battlefords, Hudson Bay and Melfort.