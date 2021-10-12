Windsor-Essex surpasses 20,000 total COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past four days.

WECHU says there were 43 reported Saturday, 32 on Sunday, 14 on Monday and 21 on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

The region has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,088 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,389 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

67 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

21 cases are community acquired

6 cases are travel related

6 cases are outbreak related

10 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

17 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: