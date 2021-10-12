Windsor-Essex surpasses 20,000 total COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past four days.
WECHU says there were 43 reported Saturday, 32 on Sunday, 14 on Monday and 21 on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.
The region has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,088 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,389 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 67 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 21 cases are community acquired
- 6 cases are travel related
- 6 cases are outbreak related
- 10 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 17 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreaks
- 4 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 319,640 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 19,567 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 300,073 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,375 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 624,088 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 84.2% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 79.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.