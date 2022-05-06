110K birds affected by avian flu in Sask.: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) estimates 110,000 birds have been impacted by the latest avian flu outbreak in Saskatchewan, as of May 5.

Eight separate instances of avian flu have been detected in the province as of May 4, according to the CFIA.

The agency has been monitoring an outbreak of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across Canada since mid-April. Infections have been reported in nine provinces, affecting 68 total premises.

The federal government estimates more than 1.7 million birds have been affected by HPAI across Canada.

The eight Saskatchewan incidents include six poultry operations and two non-poultry flocks.

Six primary control zones (PCZ), located throughout southern Saskatchewan, have been established to control the spread of HPAI by limiting the movement of birds from within affected areas.

“All movement of domestic birds in and out of and through PCZ is strictly controlled and requires a permit from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA),” the federal government said on its website.

“Movement restrictions also apply to poultry products and by-products, as well as material that has come into contact with domesticated birds.”

You can find a map of primary control zones that have been implemented in the province on the CFIA website.

The Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging small flock owners to confine birds indoors during wild bird migration. Producers are asked to contact their veterinarian if they have concerns about the health of their flock.

Risk of transmission to humans is low and the province said there is no risk to food safety. However, producers working with poultry suspected of being infected with avian flu should use protective clothing.