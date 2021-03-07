Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 113,000 fewer parking tickets to Ottawa motorists last year, as the city relaxed parking restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics provided to CTVNewsOttawa.ca shows 249,721 tickets were handed out for parking violations in 2020, down from 362,753 tickets in 2019.

There were 353,005 tickets issued for parking infractions in 2018.

In March, the city suspended enforcement of the offence of parking in excess of the time limits at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was designed to encourage people to work from home and help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The city resumed enforcing the posted time limits for parking on streets on June 29.

50,000 FEWER TICKETS ISSUED IN THREE MONTHS

On June 21, Ottawa Bylaw Services said changes in traffic patterns and relaxed parking restrictions resulted in a nearly 80 per cent drop in parking tickets issued during the first three months of the pandemic.

A total of 14,162 parking tickets were issued to motorists between March 17 and June 18. During the same period in 2019, Bylaw Services officers issued 63,978 tickets for parking violations.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services provided the total number of parking tickets issued between March 17 and June 18 to CTV News Ottawa.

March 17 to 30

2020: 2,186

2019: 11,406

April

2020: 3,998

2019: 19,208

May

2020: 4,044

2019: 20,324

June 1 to 18