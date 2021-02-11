Saskatchewan reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 147 recoveries and – for the first time this month – no additional deaths.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (5), Far North Central (4), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (15), North Central (3), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (52), Central West (2), Central East (4), Regina (17), Southwest (1), South Central (4), and Southeast (1) zones.

There are 187 people in hospital; 24 are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 182. As of Thursday, 1,935 cases of the virus in Saskatchewan are considered active.

VACCINATIONS

There were 793 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Those doses were administered in the Far Northwest (320), Far North Central (21), Far Northeast (125), Northeast (287), North Central (29) and Southeast (11) zones.

So far, 46,263 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been given in Saskatchewan.

Health care workers have administered 99 per cent of the doses received to date.