115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past three days.

WECHU is reporting the numbers for three days together since it doesn’t release statistics on weekends. There were 39 new cases on Saturday, 45 on Sunday and 31 on Monday.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said there are many different possibilities to explain why the new case count is increasing.

"One is that anytime there's greater human to human interaction, especially at close distances, that may be a factor,” he said. “Could be up to a two week lag between a new group of events and case counts. Also, as the weather gets colder more people are spending time indoors and as they spend more time indoors there's also an opportunity for greater transmission."

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,963 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,205 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 292 cases are currently active, including 148 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

51 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

29 cases are community acquired

10 cases are outbreak-related

2 cases are travel related

23 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home outbreak

8 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

327,552 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

14,170 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

313,382 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

9,492 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 650,426 doses have been administered to WEC residents

86.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

82.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

