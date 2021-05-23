116 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 1 additional death reported

Saskatchewan reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one death.

The latest resident to die of COVID-19 was a person over the age of 80 in the Southeast zone.

There are 1,662 active cases in the province and 222 additional recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 152, or 12.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred twenty-four people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in the province, including 27 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (seven), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (seven), North Central (11), Saskatoon (41), Central West (two), Central East (18), Regina (17), Southwest (five), South Central (one) and Southeast (five). One case is pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 99 additional variant cases on Sunday for a total of 10,049 reported in the province to date.

There were no new lineage results to report.

VACCINE DELIVERY

There were 11,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

SASK. NEARS NEXT MILESTONE IN REOPENING PLAN

Saskatchewan is close to meeting the second vaccination target in its Reopening Roadmap.

As of Suday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 30 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Two of the reopening plan.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted out a message for the province on Saturday, encouraging anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so.

“If you know someone 30+ who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet, please share this post and ask them to go get their shot," Moe said in the tweet.