116 year temperature record broken in Regina on Wednesday
A 116 year temperature record was broken in Regina on Wednesday with a high of 35 C, surpassing the old record of 33.3 C set in 1906.
Fifteen other areas in the province also broke records on Wednesday, while Val Marie, Sask. tied the all time September record for Saskatchewan, climbing to 38.9 C, which was previously set in Moose Jaw on Sept. 3, 1940.
Other records broken on Wednesday:
- Assiniboia Area (Assiniboia Airport)
New record of 36.5
Old record of 35.0 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
- Cypress Hills (Provincial Park) Area (Cypress Hills Park)
New record of 32.9
Old record of 29.9 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
- Eastend Area (Eastend Cypress (AUT))
New record of 35.4
Old record of 32.0 set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1910
- Elbow Area (Elbow CS)
New record of 34.8
Old record of 34.4 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1955
- Kindersley Area (Kindersley Airport)
New record of 33.9
Old record of 32.8 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1942
- Lucky Lake Area (Lucky Lake)
New record of 35.7
Old record of 31.9 set in 2011
Records in this area have been kept since 1972
- Maple Creek Area (Maple Creek)
New record of 36.1
Old record of 33.9 set in 1955
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
- Moose Jaw Area (Moose Jaw CS)
New record of 36.6
Old record of 35.6 set in 1908
Records in this area have been kept since 1894
- Outlook Area (Outlook PFRA)
New record of 35.5
Old record of 33.3 set in 1932
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
- Rockglen Area (Rockglen (AUT))
New record of 36.4
Old record of 33.7 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1970
- Rosetown Area (Rosetown East)
New record of 35.3
Old record of 32.8 set in 2011
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
- Saskatoon Area (Saskatoon RCS)
New record of 34.5
Old record of 33.5 set in 2011
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
- Swift Current Area (Swift Current CDA)
New record of 35.8
Old record of 35.6 set in 1893
Records in this area have been kept since 1885
- Watrous Area (Watrous East)
New record of 33.8
Old record of 32.7 set in 2011
Records in this area have been kept since 1953
- Weyburn Area (Weyburn)
New record of 33.4
Old record of 33.0 set in 1980
Records in this area have been kept since 1953
The average day time high in Regina this time of year is about 20 C.