Eats on 118 returns to Edmonton in March.

The event runs for the entire month and gives Edmontonians the chance to enjoy good food by local eateries.

Businesses taking part along Alberta Avenue will offer dine-in specials, take-out offers and -- for the first time -- a Tour and Taste Box.

The boxes will be available for preorder on Feb. 24.

For foodies who wish to stay home rather than dine-in, the boxes will be delivered straight to their doorstep.

The owner of Flava Café, Roy Smith, told CTV Morning Live on Monday that it was important for him to participate.

“When we heard about it we had to get on board,” he said.

“We use food as a tool to create an inclusive community for everybody to be apart of.”

The hospitality industry has taken a hit during the pandemic and businesses on 118 Avenue hope the event offers foodies the opportunity to discover something new or to visit an old favourite.

“It’s a difficult time to open a business but it has definitely been working in our favour thus far,” Smith said.

“I have to give thanks to Edmontonians for supporting local.”

Alberta Avenue has been going through a revitalization period, providing a space for businesses to set-up shop and embrace the community.

“This will give us more of a spotlight,” Smith said.

“This will create a buzz and a feel for what 118 is and what 118 is about."

For a full list of the 18 diverse restaurants participating you can head to the event's website.