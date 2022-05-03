Here are Regina's 2022 construction projects

The City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.

The investment will go toward transportation, water, wastewater, and drainage infrastructure, according to a news release from the city.

“Investing in municipal infrastructure is critical to the development of our city,” said Mayor Sandra Masters in a news release. "We need to ensure our existing infrastructure is well maintained, while continuing to make strategic investments to support economic growth and building a more vibrant, safe and sustainable community."

The $118 million total is being distributed over six major areas of concern across the city.

Among them are improvements to major roads and traffic infrastructure ($19 million), improvements to bridges ($24 million), improvements to residential roads and pedestrian connectivity ($17 million), drainage improvements ($15 million), wastewater upgrades ($18 million), as well as drinking water system improvements ($25 million).

On top of the several major projects that are already in progress such as drainage improvements in North Central, the rehabilitation of the Winnipeg Street overpass and the McCarthy infrastructure improvement, there are many new projects starting this construction season.

These projects span the city, from drainage improvement in the Northeast Neighborhood, to improvements to north and south Lewvan Drive as well as access to the Regina International Airport.

“2022 is another busy year with many projects, but during our short construction season, we make every effort to minimize impacts on residents through extensive planning,” said Kim Onrait, Executive Director of Citizen Services in the news release. “Our team works collaboratively to coordinate plans, and to balance resources, budgets and priorities. We strive to be efficient and cost effective while also reducing the impact to residents and drivers.”

To keep up to date about how construction projects may affect your commute, the city urges the public to visit its website over the coming construction season.

More details to come…