118 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.
WECHU says 49 were reported on Saturday, 42 were reported on Sunday, and 27 were reported on Monday.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 28 cases are community acquired
- 48 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 11 cases are outbreak related
- 3 cases are travel related
- 28 cases are still under investigation
There were no new deaths reported over the weekend. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 448 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,319 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,505 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 366 cases are currently active – 224 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active, 142 non-VOC are active.
Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:
- 15 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreak
- 5 school outbreaks
Windsor-Essex County Residents Vaccinated:
- 310,937 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 25,607 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 285,330 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 596,267 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 81.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 75.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
More coming.