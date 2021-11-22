iHeartRadio

118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.

There were 38 cases reported on Saturday, 58 cases on Sunday and 22 cases on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 468 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,272 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,458 people who have recovered. The health unit says 346 cases are currently active.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 6 workplace outbreaks
  • 3 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
  • 14 community outbreaks
  • 6 school outbreaks
  • 1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 58 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 27 cases are community acquired
  • 5 cases are outbreak related
  • 3 cases are travel related
  • 25 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 328,766 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 13,391 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 315,375 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 14,080 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 658,221 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 86.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 83.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
