Another four Manitobans have died from COVID-19, according to provincial health officials.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, along with the deaths, 119 new cases were also announced.

One of the deaths was a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region.

In the Northern health region, a man in his 90s died from the virus.

The Southern Health – Santé Sud health region recorded two deaths, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 829.

Of the new cases, 27 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 35 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 49 are in the Northern health region, two are in the Prairie Mountain health region and six are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 29,564.

The province currently has 3,503 active cases, and 25,232 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 7.9 per cent.

There are 108 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 151 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Twenty-nine active COVID-19 patients and ten non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Saturday, 1,459 tests were performed, bringing the total to 477,207 since early February.

As of the most recent vaccine update on Friday, 35,338 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, including 29,404 first doses and 5,934 second doses.