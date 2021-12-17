11th hour funding push saves Victoria's crossing guard program

An eleventh-hour funding push has saved a program which aims to keep school children safe in the streets of Victoria.

A unanimous vote in Victoria's council chambers on Thursday has provided a $50,000 injection into the cash-strapped program.

The Greater Victoria School Crossing Guard Association informed council last week that funding had run out for the entire year, and their services would end on Dec. 17.

Coun. Ben Isitt scrambled to quickly come up with a motion to provide the money needed to keep the program afloat.

In a tweet, Isitt said, "We did it! City Council has approved up to $50,000 to ensure continuity of the School Crossing Guard Program in the New Year."

The new funding will support the crossing guard program in the Capital Regional District until the end of this school year in June 2022.

"We've also directed staff to work with the association and the school district to find a sustainable funding program for the crossing guards," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps on Thursday.

"Ultimately, we want to make sure that our city is safe for kids to get to and from school, and the crossing guards provide that service."

Helps said the decision to keep the program alive was an easy one, adding no councillor voted against it.