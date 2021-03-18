Attorneys at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death moved closer to seating a jury Thursday, choosing two jurors hours after clashing over how much the panel should hear of Floyd's own actions. Ontario funding hundreds of new or upgraded long-term care spaces New provincial funding will result in more than 100 new long-term care spaces in the London region and upgrades for hundreds of others. Pilot project to offer free taxi service for Middlesex County youths in mental distress Help is now just a cab ride away for young people in Middlesex County. Police respond to weapons call in Kitchener Police responded to a call in the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener on Thursday.