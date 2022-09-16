$12,000 in drugs and property seized in Leamington

Nearly $12,000 in drugs and stolen property has been recovered by OPP in Leamington.

Officers entered a home on Mill Street east on Thursday and seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

The list of recovered items includes an e-bike, optical equipment such as binoculars and an optical scope.

A 47-year-old from Leamington has been arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (other than heroin) and two counts of possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.