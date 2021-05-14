12 arrested and charged in $5.1M cannabis bust in Leamington

A dozen people are facing charges after the OPP Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed search warrants at two residences and one greenhouse on Hodgins St. in Leamington Wednesday.

Officers seized more than 4,200 cannabis plants, 260 kilograms of processed cannabis, 80 kilograms of marijuana shake and a large quantity of marihuana production equipment.

The total value of seized cannabis is estimated to be over $5.1 million dollars.

"The proliferation of illegal mariuana grow operations, as evidenced by this recent significant seizure in Leamington demonstrates the resolve by criminal enterprise groups to profit from illegal activity,” says OPP Inspector Glenn Miller. “To those individuals or groups who continue to profit from these illegal grow operations, the OPP will relentlessly pursue your interests, seize your property and introduce you into the criminal justice system."

Seven people from Leamington, one person from Kingsville, two people from Markham, one person from Aurora and one person from North Grenville, Ontario are charged under the Cannabis Act (CA) with Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, section 10(2) CA and Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house, section 12(6) (a) CA.

All twelve individuals will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington at a later date.