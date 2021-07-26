12 arrested at climate protest that blocked Burrard Bridge

A dozen climate activists were arrested for blocking the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release that around 3 p.m., approximately 40 protesters began blocking the intersection of Burrard Street and Cornwall Avenue on the south side of the bridge.

“VPD negotiators warned the group several times that they would be arrested if they continued to block access to the bridge," said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

The protesters were from the group Extinction Rebellion, which issued its own news release in advance of the demonstration.

The group said it would block the bridge to call attention to the connections between old-growth logging in B.C.'s forests, wildfires raging around the province and the recent deadly heat wave.

Organizers also collected donations for the Lytton First Nation to assist the community after a fire destroyed most of the Village of Lytton late last month.

The 12 people who were arrested are facing potential charges of intimidation by blocking a roadway, according to Vancouver police.

Police said they expected the arrested protesters would be released pending future court dates.