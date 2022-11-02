12-cent drop in Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are predicted to see a significant drop Thursday.

According to gas-price prediction website Gas Wizard, drivers could see prices decrease from 198.9 cents per litre on Wednesday to 186.9 cents per litre.

Local gas prices took a dramatic fall in the middle of October when they went from 227.9 to 192.9 overnight. Analysts explained that major shift was due to a pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast coming back online after undergoing maintenance.

Over the past week, however, prices have crept back up – hovering around $2 per litre.

While the dip will provide some savings for drivers in the region, prices remain significantly higher than in other major cities, such as Calgary where filling up costs 156.9 cents per litre and Toronto where it costs 168.9.