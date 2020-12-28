Parts of the region could wake up to as much of 12 centimetres of fresh snow Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory for areas including, Innisfil, Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Midland, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

Forecasters expect the white stuff to start Monday night and build quickly, with accumulations of two to three centimetres an hour.

By the time the snow tapers off Tuesday morning, residents in Mother Nature’s path could be digging out anywhere from eight to 12 centimetres.

The weather agency expects localized blowing snow to be an issue with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.