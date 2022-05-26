12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 258 in hospital

Sask. reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 15-21, down 10 from the last update.

A total of 258 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of May 25, down 12 from last week. Of that, 90 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 150 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 18 are under investigation. There are 10 people in ICUs.

A total of 376 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is down 89 from the last update.

There were 344 new lineage results reported. Of those 344, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 87.8 per cent.

There were five confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.

As of May 21, 85.9 per cent of the population five years and older received at least one dose of a vaccine with 81 having completed two doses.

Among the population 18 and older, 52.4 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.