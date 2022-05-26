12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 258 in hospital
Sask. reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 15-21, down 10 from the last update.
A total of 258 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of May 25, down 12 from last week. Of that, 90 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 150 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 18 are under investigation. There are 10 people in ICUs.
A total of 376 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is down 89 from the last update.
There were 344 new lineage results reported. Of those 344, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 87.8 per cent.
There were five confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.
As of May 21, 85.9 per cent of the population five years and older received at least one dose of a vaccine with 81 having completed two doses.
Among the population 18 and older, 52.4 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstormSaturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish schoolA 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
-
Design work on City of Regina’s rapid housing initiative underway but completion date delayedThe City of Regina released more details on its rapid housing initiative project, which aims to add longer-term supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.
-
Cyclist, 70, airlifted to hospital after crash with truck in NanaimoA collision between a truck and a bicycle in Nanaimo, B.C., sent a 70-year-old man to hospital Friday morning.