12 Halloween attractions to checkout in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month.

FRIGHT FEST AT SAUNDERS FARM

Saunders Farm bills it as the safest place to be scared this fall.

Fright Fest at Saunders Farm invites you to experience five immersive haunts this Halloween, including The Coven, Haunted Hayride, The Barn of Terror, Shambles, The Cemetery Scare Zone, plus a new stage show plus Street Theatre.

Fright Fest runs Friday, Saturday and some Sunday nights until Oct. 31, plus Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 29 during Halloweek.

All guests aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to attend Fright Fest at Saunders Farm. For more information, visit https://frightfest.saundersfarm.com/.

THE SAWMILL AT LANSDOWNE

The Sawmill returns to Lansdowne, in partnership with Saunders Farm.

Tour the wreckage from the demolition of the southside stands at TD Place.

All guests that are eligible must be fully vaccinated to attend The Sawmill. This is not recommended for children under 12.

The Sawmill runs from Oct. 15 to 31.

For tickets, visit www.sawmillhaunt.ca.

PUMPKIN SEASON AT SAUNDERS FARM

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm at 7893 Bleeks Road.

The 30th Haunting Season includes Pumpkins, Mazes, Hayrides and Farm Shop.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

DEADWOOD HAUNTED DRIVE

Deadwood Haunted Drive … the Sequal Begins is set for Wesley Clover Parks.

Deadwood is a haunted drive-through experience, where you will experience seven spine-chilling, hair-raising horror sets.

Deadwood runs from Oct. 14 to Halloween at Wesley Clover Parks.

For more information, visit www.deadwoodottawa.ca.

SKREAMERS

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm in Cumberland hosts sKreamers.

The Haunted Wagon ride runs until Oct. 31.

Proof of double vaccination and a matching photo ID is required for entry.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

PUMPKIN FEST

Proulx Farm in Cumberland invites you to the 27th annual Pumpkin Fest.

"Our farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground. Bring a picnic and come join us for a ghostly gathering in a country setting," said Proulx Farm on its website.

For more information, visit http://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/

PUMPKINFERNO

Pumpkinferno is back at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. this October.

Take a tour through this spectacular outdoor art exhibition featuring over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre-long path.

Pumpkinferno continues nightly until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/events/pumpkinferno/

PUMPKINFERO AT FORT HENRY

Fort Henry has been transformed into an enchanted wonderland that is Pumpkinfero.

Tour the spectacular outdoor experience of glowing pumpkins inside the walls of this historic site.

Pumpkinferno continues nightly until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/events/pumpkinferno/

ACRES OF TERROR

Eastern Ontario's most terrifying Halloween attraction is at Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont.

The 29th year of Acres of Terror includes Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

All guests and staff who are eligible for a vaccine must be fully vaccinated to attend Acres of Terror.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/. Tickets must be purchased online in advance for a specific date and time slot.

HAUNTED WALK GHOST TOURS

The Haunted Walk presents Ghost Tours in Ottawa and area.

"Ottawa is full of awesome ghost stories, haunted locations and dark history. From spine-tingling ghost tours to heart-pounding paranormal investigations, join us for a fun, spooky, and safe night out in the National Capital Region," says the Haunted Walk.

The Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa tour includes a visit to some of the spookiest haunted spots, including the Bytown Museum.

The Ghosts of the Mackenzie King Estate Walking Tour takes you on a moonlight walk around the Mackenzie King Estate in Gatineau Park.

Haunted Walk also features virtual haunted campfires.

For more information, visit https://hauntedwalk.com/ottawa-tours/

HAUNTED HERITAGE HOUSE IN SMITHS FALLS

The Smiths Falls Heritage House Museum invites you to its annual Haunted Heritage House.

"Are you brave enough to wander through the rooms of the Heritage House in the dark as you tour through the rooms and corridors of our 1860s home in the dark. With many hiding places and some very eerie sights, sounds and characters, we'll be sure to scare you into the haunting season."

Haunted Heritage House runs Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/haunted-heritage-house-tickets-186262866247

HALLOWEEN COSTUME DAYS DOWN ON THE FARM

The Log Farm invites you to check out Halloween Costume Days Down on the Farm.

Check out the farm with your costume on from Oct. 27 to 31.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/

