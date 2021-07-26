12-metre flames: SaskEnergy performing natural gas flares near Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents and drivers may notice a 12-metre flame near the city as SaskEnergy performs a couple of controlled natural gas flares.
From Monday to Wednesday SaskEnergy announced it’s conducting controlled natural gas flares just outside the city limits.
One natural gas flare will begin at 7 a.m. on July 26 for about an hour at Saskatoon Town Broader Station #1, located on Valley Road near the City of Saskatoon Civic Operations Centre, according to a news release.
A second flare will burn on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. near Zimmerman Road and Highway 394, near the south Costco, SaskEnergy said.
The flares are necessary to perform maintenance work in those areas and during this process natural gas will be released from the gas line in a controlled burn, SaskEnergy said.
SaskEnergy has notified the Saskatoon Fire Department about these upcoming events. Natural gas service will not be affected during this process, SaskEnergy said.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.
-
Sask. vaccination campaign will target unvaccinated residents in AugustThe Government of Saskatchewan will focus on under and unvaccinated individuals as it transitions from mass-vacciantion to outreach in August.
-
Saskatoon Catholic diocese releases information on historical sexual assault, misconduct casesSaskatoon’s Roman Catholic diocese is releasing new details concerning cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct by priests and church staff.
-
Construction underway on new dog park in LaSalleTails will be wagging with a new dog park coming to LaSalle.
-
Kitchener man facing charges after police find loaded handgun, meth during investigationA Kitchener man is facing a slew of charges after Waterloo regional police seized a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine during an investigation.