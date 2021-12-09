$12-million drug bust at Ambassador Bridge leads to charges

Two men have been charged after $12-million in cocaine was discovered in a tractor trailer at the Ambassador Bridge Canada-United States border crossing.

The Brantford Police Service, with support from the Canada Border Services Agency, launched a drug investigation early in 2021.

The investigation resulted in the identification a group of individuals in Brantford, Ont., who were believed to be involved in the importation of cocaine into Canada. Police say they were further believed to be involved in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine throughout Brantford and the surrounding regions.

As a result of the investigation, a tractor trailer belonging to a company based out of Milton, Ont., was intercepted by the CBSA.

The vehicle was attempting to enter back into Canada using the Ambassador Bridge in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. Police say a search of the trailer yielded a seizure of approximately 112 kilograms of cocaine, having a street value of about $12-million.

Jugrajpreet Singh and Amrinder Singh, both 22 years old from Brampton, have been charged with possession for the purpose to traffic and importation of cocaine.

Anyone with information on any drug-related activities is asked is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 or Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.