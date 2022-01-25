12 new COVID-19 deaths, 117 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 12 additional deaths, 164 new high risk COVID-19 cases and 117 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

WECHU says there are 3,051 active high risk cases. High risk cases refer to those eligible for PCR testing in accordance with Ontario's current testing guidance. Here’s a complete list of those eligible.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 33,688 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 538 people.

NEW DEATHS REPORTED TUESDAY:

1 man in his 50s from the community

3 men and 2 women in their 60s from the community

2 men and 1 woman in their 70s from the community

1 woman in her 70s from a long-term care or retirement home

1 man and 1 woman in their 80s from the community.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 117 people are in hospital with the virus, including 16 in the ICU on Tuesday. That’s a decrease from 127 on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 81 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 45 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 23 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 21 are unvaccinated. There are 14 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are 15 patients with COVID in hospital. Ten patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Eight COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

The current number of in-patients at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare with confirmed COVID-19 are: 19 fully vaccinated and one unvaccinated.

88 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

29 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

11 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

33 Community Outbreaks

15 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED