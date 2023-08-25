iHeartRadio

12 people displaced following fire in Windsor


A fire was reported in the area of Parent Avenue and Assumption Street in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

A dozen people have been displaced after a fire in the area of Parent Avenue and Assumption Street in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and was declared under control just before 1 a.m.

Unattended cooking gets the blame for the $400,000 blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

