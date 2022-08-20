12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock

An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.

Toronto police, fire and paramedics rushed to the waterfront ferry terminal shortly after 5 p.m. for a collision.

"There was a collision with the boat as it was docking and that caused several passengers to fall forward, which resulted in their injuries," Toronto police Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said.

The boat involved is the Sam McBride ferry. Kranenburg said there were 912 passengers and six crew on board the ferry at the time of the incident.

Toronto paramedics said that twelve people suffered minor injuries, most of whom were later released. Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Acting Sup. Victoria Pfuetzner with Toronto Paramedic Services added that most injuries were to the knee.

Toronto Fire District Chief Steve Buckingham said 10 of their apparatus, including two fire boats, responded to the incident to initially help assist in disembarking passengers and triage injured individuals.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Transportation have been notified.

"So, right now, Toronto police make sure that the evidence is secured so that the investigation is started, and then there'll be a discussion with the other agencies on who takes the lead on which part," Duty Insp. Kranenburg said.

The City of Toronto, which operates the island ferries, says it has reduced service until further notice as a result of the incident. The city adds that it has refunded tickets that had been sold and suspended ticket purchases.

"There will be no service to Toronto Island for the remainder of today, Saturday, August 20, as the focus of operations is bringing passengers back to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, city-side," a spokesperson with the city said, adding that staff are working to accommodate travel for those living on the island.

"City staff will be conducting a full investigation and, prior to resuming full operations, will require an inspector to sign off on the proper safety procedures and measures."