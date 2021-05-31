12+ pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lakeshore and Essex this week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has organized two pop up clinics in the County of Essex this week.

Both pop-up clinics will open to children and youth 12 to 17 years of age and any family member 18 years and older who needs their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

These pop up clinics are for walk-ups only, no appointment is required.

Youth must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination.

Pop Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore

Tuesday, June 1 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

447 Renaud Line

Belle River, ON

Essex Centre Sports Complex

Thursday, June 3 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

60 Fairview Avenue West

Essex, ON

Public health measures will be in place for everyone's health and safety.