12+ pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lakeshore and Essex this week
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has organized two pop up clinics in the County of Essex this week.
Both pop-up clinics will open to children and youth 12 to 17 years of age and any family member 18 years and older who needs their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
These pop up clinics are for walk-ups only, no appointment is required.
Youth must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination.
Pop Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:
Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore
Tuesday, June 1 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
447 Renaud Line
Belle River, ON
Essex Centre Sports Complex
Thursday, June 3 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
60 Fairview Avenue West
Essex, ON
Public health measures will be in place for everyone's health and safety.