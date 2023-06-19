12 things to do in Ottawa for free this summer

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 12 things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.

Tim Hortons Dragon Boat Festival

The Tim Hortons Dragon Boat Festival at Mooney's Bay will feature free all ages concerts.

The headliners are Dear Rouge, Tim Baker, The Darcys and Bedouin Soundclash.

The festival runs June 22 to 25 at Mooney's Bay.

For more information, visit https://dragonboat.net/.

Canada Day

Canada's 156th birthday celebrations on July 1 will include a number of free events across the city of Ottawa.

The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats Park, with the daytime ceremony beginning at 12 p.m. and the evening show starting at 8 p.m.

The daytime ceremony will feature the following Canadian artists:

Pierre Kwenders

Delhi 2 Dublin

Tyler Shaw

Josiane

Diyet

Katia Rock

Marie-Josée Dandeneau

The Canadian artists performing at LeBreton Flats during the evening show include:

Jann Arden

Roxane Bruneau

Aysanabee

France D’Amour

Preston Pablo

Les Louanges

Jojo Mason

Dubmatique

Dax

Clerel

Madison Violet

Josh Q

Josiane

The Canada Day festivities will wrap up with the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks near LeBreton Flats, starting at 10 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations will also be held in Barrhaven, Kanata, Stittsville, Greely, Gloucester and other locations across Ottawa.

Beach season

You can cool off at beaches, wading pools and splash pads in Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa's beaches at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island will be open daily, with lifeguards on duty from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ottawa's wading pools will be open for the summer, with no cost to swim.

Splash pads are also free to use across the city of Ottawa.

'Play Free' with the city of Ottawa

Children and youth can participate in 'Play Free' this summer, a lineup of free drop-in activities.

The city of Ottawa says free drop-in swimming sessions will be held on Saturdays for children and youth.

View a list of recreation and community centres with pools on ottawa.ca.

There will be daily free admission from June 24 to Sept. 3 for children and youth at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum and Billings Estate National Historic Site. There will also be free drop-in activities for children at Billings Estate from July 7 to Sept. 1.

Cycling, hiking, running and walking

You can go cycling, running, in-line skating or walking on over 800 kilometres of pathways across the national capital region, including hiking trails in the Greenbelt and in Gatineau Park.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For information on hiking trails in Gatineau Park, visit http://www.gatineaupark.gc.ca/.

Museums

Museums in the national capital region offer free admission during the following periods over the summer:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block this summer.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/

Rideau Hall

Take a tour of the historic mansion and expansive landscaped grounds at the official residence and workplace of the governor general.

Rideau Hall offers guided tours of the residence, while you can also explore the grounds. Guided tours are available daily.

For more information, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do.

Ottawa Free Tours

Enjoy a free walking tour of downtown Ottawa with Ottawa Free Tours.

The experts will guide you around the area to share the tales of the city.

The Capital City Tour visits the National War Memorial, Sparks Street, Parliament Hill and the ByWard Market.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawafreetour.com/capital-city-tour.

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, from July 7 to Sept. 4.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre in downtown Ottawa offers several free activities through the summer. For more information, visit the NAC's website.

Events include:

June 28 – Family Drag Story Time with Monkey Rock Music

Every Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon (starting June 29) – the NAC Orchestra on the Rideau Canal

Canada Day Concert with the NAC Orchestra

July 3-4 - Canadian Opera Company Studio Ensemble

July 5 – Inn Echo

July 6 - Latin Fiesta with Miguel de Armas and friends

July 15, 20, 29 – The Lionyls along the Rideau Canal

Aug. 2 – Okavango

Aug. 9 – Joaquin Diaz

Ottawa International Busker Festival

Enjoy entertainment by street performers from around the world during the Ottawa International Busker Festival on Sparks Street.

Admission is free, but tips are encouraged.

The Ottawa International Busker Festival is Aug. 4 to 7.