12 Windsor Salt workers facing charges
There are 12 Windsor Salt workers charged with breaching a court order.
The Unifor members have been on strike since Feb. 17.
Soon after the strike started, the company applied for and received a court injunction that restricted how long members could delay transport trucks from entering the gate of the Ojibway mine.
CTV News has confirmed 12 members were charged with breaching a court order on April 11, 2023.
According to Windsor Police, the workers “violated the injunction by blocking traffic for more than the 15 minutes allowed in the court order.”
Coincidentally, that was the same day federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited the picket line to support the 250 striking workers.
According to the national website, Unifor Local 240 represents the office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.
CTV News has reached out to both sides for comment on the charges and the status of negotiations to end the dispute.
