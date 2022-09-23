12-year-old arrested for shooting airsoft gun in Manitoba school: RCMP

Nelson House RCMP have arrested a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school and shot someone with it.

It happened Tuesday at around 10:20 a.m., when Mounties responded to a weapons call at the local high school.

Reports said that a student had brought an airsoft gun to school and shot one of the employees. The school took the gun away from the boy and he was isolated with two staff.

A 31-year-old woman sustained minor injuries during the incident.

RCMP arrested the 12-year-old boy. He is facing several weapons-related charges that have yet to be proven in court.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.