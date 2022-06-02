Missing 12-year-old boy found safe in Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The 12-year-old boy reported missing in west Edmonton was found safe and unharmed on Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Police issued a missing persons notice for Jessie Coyote shortly after midnight.
Just before 3:30 p.m., police said he was located.
