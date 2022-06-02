iHeartRadio

Missing 12-year-old boy found safe in Edmonton

Jessie Coyote, 12. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

The 12-year-old boy reported missing in west Edmonton was found safe and unharmed on Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Police issued a missing persons notice for Jessie Coyote shortly after midnight.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police said he was located.

 

 

 

