12-year-old boy reported missing found safe

The crest of the St. Thomas Police Service. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook)

Police in St. Thomas are thanking the public after a young boy reported missing was found.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy may have unknowingly left his family home sometime during the night and family discovered he was missing Friday morning.

After asking for the public's help in locating the boy, police posted about an hour and a half later on social media that he had been found.

