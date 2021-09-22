12-year-old boy sleeping in bed stabbed by home intruder: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for information in a violent attack in Norway House after a boy was stabbed in his bed by an unknown person who RCMP said broke into the home.

Mounties said officers were called to the home in the community around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, and were told a 12-year-old boy had been stabbed in his bed while he was sleeping.

"It is believed that a suspect broke into the home and attacked the 12-year-old boy before fleeing the scene on foot," RCMP said in a news release. "There were no witnesses to the suspect entering or leaving the residence."

The boy was taken to hospital by life-flight and was treated for his injuries. He has since been released and is back home, RCMP said.

Mounties are now looking for any information regarding the 'violent attack'. Those who have any details are asked to call Norway House RCMP at (204) 359-6483, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.