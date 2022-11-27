12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges brought in Mississippi
Staff
The Associated Press
A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.
Jackson's Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT-TV.
Following the death officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
No further details were given at the time, but police said an investigation is ongoing.
