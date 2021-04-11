12-year-old dies in ski accident on B.C.'s Mount Seymour

A 12-year-old child has died in a skiing accident on Mount Seymour, say North Vancouver RCMP.

Police say they were called to assist paramedics around 8 p.m. on Saturday night at the North Vancouver ski slope.

“(It was) a report of an 12-year-old child, seriously injured in a skiing accident on Mt. Seymour,” reads a news statement from Sgt. Peter DeVries.

The RCMP initially reported that the child was 11 years old, but later corrected themselves.

"Our apologies for the error," the North Vancouver detachment said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

A statement from Mt. Seymour Resort confirms the accident took place on one of its slopes.

“A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after colliding with a tree on the side of a ski run and later succumbed to his injuries,” it reads.

“Everyone at Mt. Seymour extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss,” continues the resort’s statement.

Police say the child was transported to BC Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts and hearts remain with the family through this tragedy,” reads the police statement.

RCMP make no mention of a criminal investigation and are not calling for witnesses. Instead, they say the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.