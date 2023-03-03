12-year-old girl assaulted in Spruce Grove, police searching for attacker
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Mounties have released a sketch of a person who groped a 12-year-old girl in public in Spruce Grove in December.
According to police, the assault was reported on Jan. 26, almost a month after it happened "just before Christmas break."
RCMP did not provide an exact date.
The girl was walking in the Harvest Ridge neighbourhood when her attacker "grabbed… [her] groin area," police said.
He had a medium complexion, short dark hair, dark brown eyes, and a large nose. The girl said he was wearing a black jean jacket with lots of pockets and a square print on the back, a dark grey hoodie, and a dark red shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.
-
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlightThe Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtownVarious community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Saints win goldThe St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
-
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second locationThe annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masksFor one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.