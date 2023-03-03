12-year-old girl assaulted in Spruce Grove, police searching for attacker

Mounties have released a sketch of a person who groped a 12-year-old girl in public in Spruce Grove in December.

According to police, the assault was reported on Jan. 26, almost a month after it happened "just before Christmas break."

RCMP did not provide an exact date.

The girl was walking in the Harvest Ridge neighbourhood when her attacker "grabbed… [her] groin area," police said.

He had a medium complexion, short dark hair, dark brown eyes, and a large nose. The girl said he was wearing a black jean jacket with lots of pockets and a square print on the back, a dark grey hoodie, and a dark red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parkland RCMP or Crime Stoppers.