12-year-old girl found safe in Barrie

Police have located a 12-year-old Barrie girl who went missing on Tuesday.

Barrie police say the 12-year-old was found safe Tuesday evening after going missing "sometime overnight."

Police confirm the child has now been reunited with family.

#BarriePolice is pleased to advise that 12-year old Kayla who was reported missing earlier this afternoon has been located in good health. Thank you to the public and the media for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/NCd8YUWNdM