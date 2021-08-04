12-year-old girl missing since Sunday: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday, August 1.

Freedom Letandre-Morin was last seen in the Sinclair Park area.

Letandre-Morin is five-foot-six and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair.

Anyone with information on her location can call Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6250.