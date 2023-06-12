12-year-old girl seriously injured after being struck by car in Etobicoke

A 12-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke this morning, Toronto police say.

According to police, the girl was hit while crossing the road at Kipling Avenue and Burnhamthorpe Road shortly after 8 a.m.

She was rushed to SickKids Hospital via emergency run and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is still in its preliminary stages.

“I unfortunately can’t give you too many details,” Sgt. Noel Deguzman said while speaking to reporters at the scene on Monday morning.

“Through the great work of the first responders, we were able to get the child treatment at SickKids.”

There is a stop light in the area where the child was struck but Deguzman would not confirm what colour the light was when the incident occurred.

“These are the nightmares that we don’t want to experience,” he said.

“I implore all of the parents out there and the children, please remind our kids of the importance of traffic safety, looking both ways before you cross the street, so that incidents like this get minimized.”

He said the driver involved remained at the scene and is “very shaken up.”

“All of these events are traumatic to everyone involved,” Deguzman said.