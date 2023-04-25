12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police

A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a gun call and a reported stabbing at a home in the 500 block of Flora Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the victim. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and has since been upgraded to stable condition. No other victims at the home required medical attention.

According to police, a group of teens were gathering at the home, when one of the partygoers, a 13-year-old girl, was ousted.

Police allege she returned with a knife and with an adult woman who was brandishing an imitation firearm. They forced themselves into the home, confronted the residents and attempted to stab one of them. During the altercation, the 12-year-old girl was stabbed, and the two attackers ran from the home.

The adult was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue, while the 13-year-old was found in the 1600 block of Magnus Avenue.

The adult, a 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg, is facing charges of break and enter, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and using an imitation firearm during an offence.

The 13-year-old, also from Winnipeg, is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter, and two counts of possession of a weapon.

Both were released on undertakings.