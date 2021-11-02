12-year-old girl taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto school

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital and a 13-year-old girl is under arrest after a stabbing at a Toronto school, police say.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. in the East Haven Drive and Ridgemoor Avenue area.

The girl was stabbed in the arm and has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

