12-year-old girl taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto school
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Sean Davidson
A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital and a 13-year-old girl is under arrest after a stabbing at a Toronto school, police say.
Police said the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. in the East Haven Drive and Ridgemoor Avenue area.
The girl was stabbed in the arm and has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
STABBING:
East Haven Dr + Ridgemoor Av
3:55pm
- A 12-year-old girl was stabbed in the arm at a school in the area
- Police are on scene
- Girl has been transported to hospital with minor injuries
- 13 year-old-girl has been arrested#GO2110120
^lb
-
-
