12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say

A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.

The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release.

Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived, paramedics and firefighters "were already on scene and performing CPR to a 9-year-old male victim," police said.

"Officers learned the children's parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her nine-year-old brother," said the release.

The boy "was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery," but succumbed to his injuries shortly after 2:30 a.m. CT, according to police.

The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, said the news release. Neither child has been identified by authorities.

The Tulsa Police Department Child Crisis Unit is handling the stabbing investigation.

This is the second homicide in the city of Tulsa this year, the department said.