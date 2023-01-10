12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release.
Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived, paramedics and firefighters "were already on scene and performing CPR to a 9-year-old male victim," police said.
"Officers learned the children's parent was upstairs asleep when the 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up and said that she had stabbed her nine-year-old brother," said the release.
The boy "was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery," but succumbed to his injuries shortly after 2:30 a.m. CT, according to police.
The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, said the news release. Neither child has been identified by authorities.
The Tulsa Police Department Child Crisis Unit is handling the stabbing investigation.
This is the second homicide in the city of Tulsa this year, the department said.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Woman dead following crash on Hwy. 901 near Siksika NationGleichen RCMP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a woman who was walking alongside a rural highway.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capitalSome Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Oil Kings deal World Juniors hero Dylan Guenther to SeattleThe Edmonton Oil Kings said a final goodbye to one of the best scorers in franchise history Tuesday when the WHL team traded forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
'He will be deeply missed': Six Nations mourns loss of former elected chiefFormer Elected Chief William (Bill) Montour passed away at the age of 81.