12-year-old seriously injured in utility vehicle rollover
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Provincial police said a 12-year-old had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after the utility vehicle they were riding in rolled over.
It happened on June 9, at a rural property near 4th Line in Hagersville.
Haldimand County OPP said two 12-year-olds were in the Gator Utility Vehicle when it slid and rolled over, trapping one of the children underneath.
They were then transported to a local hospital before being airlifted by an air ambulance to a hospital outside the region.
The other child was not hurt.
