12-year-old who had been missing for a week found safe in Vancouver: Surrey RCMP

A 12-year-old girl missing from Surrey has been found safe, according to police.

She was found in Vancouver, Surrey RCMP said Monday afternoon.

“Thank you to the public, media as well as our policing and community partners for their assistance,” Mounties wrote.

Police first notified the public about the missing girl in a news release Sunday, nearly a week after she was last seen or heard from.

Her family last saw her in Surrey on May 15, and she was reported missing on May 17, according to police.