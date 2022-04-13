12-year sentence for shooter in random incident in Surrey
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting in Surrey two years ago.
Robert Tomjlenovic, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in connection with what investigators deemed a random incident, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.
He'd been found guilty of manslaughter back in January – a lesser charge than he initially faced.
Tomljenovic was first charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, as police believed the shooting of a 21-year-old man was targeted.
They later said Tomljenovic didn't appear to know victim Pritpal Singh, and that the death seemed to be random. While the homicide charge was reduced, the robbery charge stuck, and Tomljenovic was sentenced Tuesday to serve a concurrent six-year term for that offence.
Singh was shot in the early hours of April 7, 2020.
Neighbours described to CTV News at the time hearing the sound of gunshots, followed by screaming. Singh had already died by the time police arrived.
With files from The Canadian Press
