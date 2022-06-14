120 cats, 3 dogs rescued from 'filthy' trailer in Northern B.C.

More than 120 animals living in "filthy and unsafe conditions" in a trailer have been rescued by the B.C. SPCA, which calls the situation a "devastating" example of animal hoarding.

The organization has seized 120 cats and three chihuahuas from a property in Fort St. James. A spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that the animals had no water, the small amount of food left for them had been "scattered on the floor," and most of the cats were hiding in cupboards.

"The entryway and hallway to the bedrooms were covered in layers of feces and the entire trailer was very hot and filled with an overwhelming ammonia smell due to the build-up of urine,” protection officer Eileen Drever wrote in a statement.

"The feces and urine were so thick that boot covers were pulled off within a couple of steps due to the stickiness.”

In addition to being emaciated and dehydrated, the cats were found to have a host of medical problems including respiratory and eye infections, flea infestation, ear mites, dental issues and "urine scald," according to the charity. The three dogs have hair loss and dental disease, the statement continues.

The seizure of these animals also led animal protection officers to a grim discovery on another property in Vanderhoof.

"The BC SPCA located 130 deceased cats in freezers behind a trailer where the same individuals had resided," the statement said.

"We are just so glad that we were called in in time to rescue the remaining animals."

The animals will receive veterinary care and stay at shelters while they recover and the organization is fundraising for their care.