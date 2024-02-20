120 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Augusta Township by OPP
Two people are facing drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant in Augusta Township, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
OPP says while an investigation started in January, a search warrant was executed on Thursday at a location on County Road-2. During the execution of the search warrant, officers seized around 120 grams of suspected cocaine and 10 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Richard Baker, 41, of Augusta Township and Jessee Moore, 30, of Prescott have been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Moore was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on March 29.
Baker is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.
-
'Becoming the Beatles' musical takes centre stage at Midland Cultural Centre'Becoming the Beatles' is coming to the Midland Cultural Centre with an evening of rich musical history and innovative storytelling.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination ratesAlberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Manitoba begins ice-cutting program on Red RiverCrews will be hard at work preventing flooding on the Red River for the next several weeks.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address before spring sitting, budgetPremier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.
-
Charges laid in Sarnia police standoffSarnia police have laid charges related to a standoff on Exmouth Street Monday afternoon.