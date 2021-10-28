120 headstones spray painted in Kingston, Ont. cemeteries
More cemeteries in eastern Ontario have been hit with vandalism this week, this time in Kingston, Ont.
More than 120 headstones have been sprayed with black spray paint at two cemeteries.
Approximately 40 vandalized headstones were discovered at Cataraqui Cemetery on Purdys Mill Road, while the rest were vandalized at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery, which sits next door.
Craig Boals, the general manager, says that people walking through early Thursday morning noticed the damage.
"I’m sickened by it. I have no words to describe such a senseless act," says Boals. "There’s no rhyme or reason to it. It’s just out and out malicious vandalism."
Kingston police say someone sprayed the headstones with black spray paint, and there are no suspects at this time.
This comes after 150 graves were sprayed with red spray paint and damaged at four cemeteries in Trenton, Ont.
Kingston police say there is no information to suggest the Kingston and Trenton vandalism are linked.
